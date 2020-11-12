Frankfort comprehensive plan cited for striking the right mix of growth, preservation

Cook said that expanding Pfeiffer Road to Mariano’s grocery store would entice new residents who want to be close to shopping. An engineering study is underway, and the plan calls for the village administration to review options early next Spring.

Another finding through residents' input was the need to manage smart growth in housing development. The village has a little more than 6,000 housing units with about 5,500 owner-occupied.

“We have been adding 80-90 homes annually,” Cook said. “That’s a manageable number for our administration. Residents know we need to grow and attract younger homeowners. They just to be assured that we’re planning carefully when it comes to new residential development.”

In addition to single family homes, a new project is in the works. Cedarhurst Senior Living will be opening an 83-unit assisted-living and memory care community next spring.

“Cedarhurst is a tangible example of discovering what we needed through our comprehensive plan,” Cook said. “Our seniors want to stay in this area, but we needed a facility like this for those who can’t or no longer want to live on their own.”