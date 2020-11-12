 Skip to main content
Frankfort comprehensive plan cited for striking the right mix of growth, preservation
Frankfort comprehensive plan cited for striking the right mix of growth, preservation

In 1855, the Joliet and Northern Indiana Railroad built a line that linked Joliet with Lake Station. The new depot was called Frankfort Station, for its hamlet  Frankfort.

The village slowly grew from there, incorporating in 1879. In the last 140-plus years, the village has grown from 300 to an estimated 19,000 residents. And though Metra has replaced the J&NI, linking commuters with jobs in downtown Chicago, Frankfort has retained its charm.

Today, Frankfort is managing growth while treasuring its history. Its administration handles the former while the Frankfort Area Historical Society manages the latter.

It's efforts have not gone unnoticed. In September, Frankfort received the American Planning Association’s Daniel Burnham Award for its “Your Future, Your Frankfort” 2040 comprehensive plan. Developed by Mayor Jim Holland and the village administration, the plan was noted for advancing the art and science of community planning.

“Planning the future with citizen input is critical for the well-being of our community,” Holland said. “The residents and I are very pleased with the results and honored to be recognized for our efforts.”

Holland explained that the comprehensive plan covers primarily land use. “It all begins with determining how specific parcels of land will be used over time,” he said. “Our plan takes several aspects into account — commercial, industrial, residential and single family or multifamily development. Once you determine how to use the land, you have a good idea of what the residents want to see in their village.”

The plan answers the question of how much business do you want and what types. “We received a tremendous amount of input from our residents,” Holland said. “As the current stewards, it’s our responsibility to understand what they want to today and tomorrow. Then we help design a plan that includes their input in a strategic fashion.”

Holland called the beautification of downtown a “shining example” of a successful strategic plan. “The village helped transform downtown with new signage, painting, landscape and event programming,” he said. “It captures the essence of our village.”

Unlike some of its neighbors, Frankfort does not link up with a major thorough fare such as I-80/94 or I-55. The major crossroad is U.S. Highways 30 and 45, with 175 acres of adjacent cornfields ready for development. This large parcel helped drive the new comprehensive plan.

“One of the first things we decided was that the value of the land and all development would benefit greatly if we extended Pfeiffer Road north of U.S. 30,” Holland said.

“Our idea is that this land would be mixed-use,” said Jeff Cook, director of community development. “A mix of commercial and residential takes advantage of the local library, the existing parks and forest preserves, as well as several of the existing businesses in that area.”

Cook said that expanding Pfeiffer Road to Mariano’s grocery store would entice new residents who want to be close to shopping. An engineering study is underway, and the plan calls for the village administration to review options early next Spring.

Another finding through residents' input was the need to manage smart growth in housing development. The village has a little more than 6,000 housing units with about 5,500 owner-occupied.

“We have been adding 80-90 homes annually,” Cook said. “That’s a manageable number for our administration. Residents know we need to grow and attract younger homeowners. They just to be assured that we’re planning carefully when it comes to new residential development.”

In addition to single family homes, a new project is in the works. Cedarhurst Senior Living will be opening an 83-unit assisted-living and memory care community next spring.

“Cedarhurst is a tangible example of discovering what we needed through our comprehensive plan,” Cook said. “Our seniors want to stay in this area, but we needed a facility like this for those who can’t or no longer want to live on their own.”

The old Fox Lumber building and parcel are up for sale, with the village administration overseeing the process. “We have put the parcel up for sale and are accepting bids,” Cook said. "We think it’ll be a great example of a transition from something old to something new and exciting for the village.”

Twenty-seven new businesses have opened this year, according to Cook. A few more on the way.

Smart planning has helped Frankfort to grow at a steady yet manageable pace. Residents are encouraged to provide input, not just for comprehensive plans but also at monthly administration meetings.

Snapshots

Kara Farmhouse

For 15 years, Theresa Kara owned and operated a pet supply business in downtown Frankfort. “The emphasis was on natural healthy nutrition for pets,” she said. “It was ironic that I was more focused on healthy diets for pets than I was for humans, including myself.”

A health issue brought Kara that realization. “I didn’t want to begin a regimen of medications that treated symptoms but not the underlying issues,” she said. “I decided to make some significant changes to my own lifestyle.”

Kara Farmhouse, at 202 Oak St., is the result of those changes. After returning to school and taking a nutrition program, she sold her pet supply business and created one for people. The Farmhouse consists of programs in nutrition, wellness and healthy lifestyle coaching.

“Many of my clients are looking to lose weight and feel better,” Kara said. “I help them design a healthy diet that focuses on fruits and vegetables. We focus on eating real food, not factory food.”

While it sounds simple enough, most people are challenged by the time it takes to shop and prepare a healthier diet. Kara’s program teaches clients how to prepare three to four meals in an hour, how to properly stock the pantry and how to stay motivated. Creating salads and juices that provide nutrients and are delicious help clients maintain their changes.

“A healthy and natural lifestyle involves multiple aspects,” Kara said. “We develop an action plan that helps with goals that can be obtained along the way. If you achieve successes regularly, you can stay motivated to keep going in the right direction.”

It’s been five years since Kara began this journey. The joy of helping others achieve a healthier lifestyle is rewarding and challenging.

“If we don’t make time for wellness, we’ll make time for illness,” she said.

Bentley’s Pet Stuff

At 21 S. Ash St., Suite 1, in downtown Frankfort, Bentley’s Pet Stuff specializes in healthy nutrition and supplements for your furry friends. It’s the business previously owned by Theresa Kara.

“We offer foods, treats, supplements, toys, just about anything you’re looking for,” explained Emily Kosior, store manager. “With our focus on healthy and natural products, you can find raw foods, kibble, frozen organic, and whatever the vet suggested for your pet.”

Kosior said many customers are referred to them by local veterinarians. “Many pets suffering from allergies have skin and coat issues,” she said. “Many of those allergies are related to byproducts put in their food through commercial processing. We help clean up their diet, including treats and supplements.”

Bentley’s uses a holistic approach to a healthy diet for pets. It screens all products before putting them on sale. Most foods offered come from local Midwest farms and ranches. “We do not stock anything that originates from China,” Kosior said.

Employees participate in a thorough training program to be able to help new customers create a nutrition plan for their pets. “Pets needs to be handled uniquely based on their specific issues,” Kosior said. “Some are not having issues; their owners just want to put them on a healthy and natural diet. Others already exhibit skin problems and need treatment. Our team is educated and trained to be able to help every pet.”

This and That Gifts

The Trolley Barn, an old train carrier dating  to the mid-1800s, is now a collection of eight shops that are as unique as the rest of the historic Frankfort downtown. Barn owner Nancy Cartalano operates This and That Gifts, an all-occasion boutique at 11 S. White St., that offers seasonal gifts, jewelry, home décor, wine accessories, and accent clothing for both men and women.

“We opened up the gift shop 10 years ago,” Cartalano said. “I love our downtown, and I’m thrilled to own this beautiful piece of our history. Frankfort is a beautiful city, and the downtown is reflective of that beauty.”

As the name implies, This and That has a little of everything. When shoppers browse for that perfect gift, the quaint and artful shop always supplies the right choice. “We put a significant amount of effort into selecting products that we think our customers will love,” she said. “I travel around the country to review stock at gift shows. We place a major emphasis on quality. We always want our customers to know that their purchase is a great investment.”

Cartalano loves the fall. “This time of year always brings so many different seasons together,” she said. “We have Halloween décor, sunflowers, fall displays and Thanksgiving décor all out on the floor.” Winter and Christmas displays are also in the mix."

The Trolley Barn is one of the showcases that make downtown Frankfort a destination. “I’ve always thought of our downtown as a Hallmark scene,” Cartalano said. “It’s absolutely gorgeous and gives off a charming vibe. People love to shop here.”

Evilena’s Red Dresser

Jan Saby grew up under the wings of a mom (Evilena) who always had a plan to reuse her belongings. It’s no surprise that Saby eventually opened a consignment shop where clients bring their gently used possessions for resale.

“My mom was very practical about repurposing everything,” Saby said. “She was from a generation that cherished and appreciated their possessions. She passed that down to me.”

Mom also passed down the red dresser, located at the entrance of the shop at 20887 S. LaGrange Road. “That dresser has been so many different things over the years,” Saby said. “That’s always been my favorite color, so I decided to paint it bright red when it needed a facelift.”

Locals bring sale items to the consignment shop regularly. Lamps, furniture, upscale clothing, boots and shoes, blouses and tops and handbags are just some of the many items for sale. The Red Dresser serves as a gateway to products and also a touch of the local history.

“Just like my dresser, many of their items have their own backstory,” Saby said. “Sometimes it’s a downsizing, a charity fundraiser, a church looking to help others via a sale or part of a move. We get younger shoppers looking to furnish their first place with tasteful and thrifty pieces.”

Saby’s Mom passed away at age 101. The red dresser is a daily reminder of the origins of the many life lessons she taught, repurposing being one. “I think of her every day,” Saby said. “She liked the shop, and what it stands for. It’s a good feeling.”

