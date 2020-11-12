Frankfort comprehensive plan cited for striking the right mix of growth, preservation

In 1855, the Joliet and Northern Indiana Railroad built a line that linked Joliet with Lake Station. The new depot was called Frankfort Station, for its hamlet Frankfort.
The village slowly grew from there, incorporating in 1879. In the last 140-plus years, the village has grown from 300 to an estimated 19,000 residents. And though Metra has replaced the J&NI, linking commuters with jobs in downtown Chicago, Frankfort has retained its charm.
Today, Frankfort is managing growth while treasuring its history. Its administration handles the former while the Frankfort Area Historical Society manages the latter.
It's efforts have not gone unnoticed. In September, Frankfort received the American Planning Association’s Daniel Burnham Award for its “Your Future, Your Frankfort” 2040 comprehensive plan. Developed by Mayor Jim Holland and the village administration, the plan was noted for advancing the art and science of community planning.
“Planning the future with citizen input is critical for the well-being of our community,” Holland said. “The residents and I are very pleased with the results and honored to be recognized for our efforts.”
Holland explained that the comprehensive plan covers primarily land use. “It all begins with determining how specific parcels of land will be used over time,” he said. “Our plan takes several aspects into account — commercial, industrial, residential and single family or multifamily development. Once you determine how to use the land, you have a good idea of what the residents want to see in their village.”
The plan answers the question of how much business do you want and what types. “We received a tremendous amount of input from our residents,” Holland said. “As the current stewards, it’s our responsibility to understand what they want to today and tomorrow. Then we help design a plan that includes their input in a strategic fashion.”
Holland called the beautification of downtown a “shining example” of a successful strategic plan. “The village helped transform downtown with new signage, painting, landscape and event programming,” he said. “It captures the essence of our village.”
Unlike some of its neighbors, Frankfort does not link up with a major thorough fare such as I-80/94 or I-55. The major crossroad is U.S. Highways 30 and 45, with 175 acres of adjacent cornfields ready for development. This large parcel helped drive the new comprehensive plan.
“One of the first things we decided was that the value of the land and all development would benefit greatly if we extended Pfeiffer Road north of U.S. 30,” Holland said.
“Our idea is that this land would be mixed-use,” said Jeff Cook, director of community development. “A mix of commercial and residential takes advantage of the local library, the existing parks and forest preserves, as well as several of the existing businesses in that area.”
Cook said that expanding Pfeiffer Road to Mariano’s grocery store would entice new residents who want to be close to shopping. An engineering study is underway, and the plan calls for the village administration to review options early next Spring.
Another finding through residents' input was the need to manage smart growth in housing development. The village has a little more than 6,000 housing units with about 5,500 owner-occupied.
“We have been adding 80-90 homes annually,” Cook said. “That’s a manageable number for our administration. Residents know we need to grow and attract younger homeowners. They just to be assured that we’re planning carefully when it comes to new residential development.”
In addition to single family homes, a new project is in the works. Cedarhurst Senior Living will be opening an 83-unit assisted-living and memory care community next spring.
“Cedarhurst is a tangible example of discovering what we needed through our comprehensive plan,” Cook said. “Our seniors want to stay in this area, but we needed a facility like this for those who can’t or no longer want to live on their own.”
The old Fox Lumber building and parcel are up for sale, with the village administration overseeing the process. “We have put the parcel up for sale and are accepting bids,” Cook said. "We think it’ll be a great example of a transition from something old to something new and exciting for the village.”
Twenty-seven new businesses have opened this year, according to Cook. A few more on the way.
Smart planning has helped Frankfort to grow at a steady yet manageable pace. Residents are encouraged to provide input, not just for comprehensive plans but also at monthly administration meetings.
