Northwest Indiana's 219 area code, the basis for the 219 Day celebration annually held around Feb. 19 in Hammond, also apparently is a very lucky set of numbers for hundreds of Hoosier Lottery players.

On Friday, the winning numbers selected for the lottery's Daily 3 evening drawing came up 2-1-9, a 1-in-1,000 outcome.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the 2-1-9 result produced 802 winning tickets that paid a total of a $113,238 to the winners.

Records show that was the second-largest Daily 3 evening hit of the month, behind only the March 5 drawing that came up 4-4-4 and paid a collective $330,680 to 1,372 winners.

Even the selection of another Indiana area code, 7-6-5, in the March 26 Daily 3 evening drawing failed to match the popularity of 2-1-9, producing only 364 winning tickets worth $43,083 altogether.

Lottery officials did not immediately respond to questions about where the winning 2-1-9 tickets were sold. Most Daily 3 prizes are less than $600, so the holders of winning tickets and the retailers that sold them are not listed on the lottery's website.

According to the lottery, there were 234 tickets that matched 2-1-9 exactly in order and won a prize of $500 for a $1 wager.

However, Daily 3 players can choose to wager 50 cents, $1, or up to $10 per ticket, meaning the potential payouts for 2-1-9 winners range from $250 to $5,000 each.

The majority of the other 2-1-9 winners earned a reduced prize by purchasing a ticket that paid off regardless of the order of the numbers selected in the Daily 3 drawing.

Another 30 winners in the 2-1-9 drawing scored $50 on a $1 bet for correctly picking just the first two lucky numbers, while 21 winners took advantage of the Daily 3 game's "one-off" option and won a small prize for nearly matching 2-1-9, lottery records show.

The Hoosier Lottery's Daily 3 game is drawn twice each day at 12:20 p.m. Region time and 10 p.m. Region time.

The 219 area code was established in 1948 for all of northern Indiana when AT&T revised its one-year-old area numbering plan to restrict the 317 area code to central Indiana, instead of continuing to use it for the northern two-thirds of the state.

In 2001, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission decided to split the 219 area code into three area codes due to a dwindling supply of available telephone numbers as a result of the explosion in fax machines, computer modems and mobile phones.

Northwest Indiana prevailed in a lottery-style drawing held to see which of the three northern Indiana regions would get to keep the 219 area code.

South Bend and surrounding counties were reassigned to the 574 area code, while 260 became the new area code for the Fort Wayne region.

Indiana currently has a total of eight area codes.

Gallery: Take a virtual tour of Indiana's state parks Brown County State Park Chain O' Lakes State Park Charlestown State Park Clifty Falls State Park Falls of the Ohio State Park Fort Harrison State Park Harmonie State Park Lincoln State Park McCormick's Creek State Park Mounds State Park O'Bannon Woods State Park Ouabache State Park Pokagon State Park Potato Creek State Park Prophetstown State Park Shades State Park Shakamak State Park Spring Mill State Park Summit Lake State Park Tippecanoe River State Park Turkey Run State Park Versailles State Park White River State Park Whitewater Memorial State Park