5,000 workers furloughed as coronavirus busts casinos

Nearly all of the approximately 5,000 workers employed by Northwest Indiana casinos likely will be on furlough — and no longer receiving a paycheck — as soon as Friday.

Last week, the parent companies of Hammond's Horseshoe Casino and Gary's Majestic Star casinos joined the parent company of East Chicago's Ameristar Casino in halting paychecks to employees while their Region casinos are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tony Rodio, CEO of Horseshoe parent Caesars Entertainment Corp., said Thursday the company maintained employee pay and benefits for two weeks following the March 16 closing of Indiana's casinos, but Caesars cannot sustain those payments indefinitely.

"Given the closure of our properties, we are taking difficult but necessary steps to protect the company's financial position and its ability to recover when circumstances allow us to reopen and begin welcoming our guests and employees back to our properties," Rodio said.

"The company entered this crisis with strong operating performance, which, combined with the steps we are taking now, are critical to the future of our company."