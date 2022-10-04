$50,000 at stake as winning Powerball ticket sold in Region is set to expire

LAKE STATION — Most of the big prize-winning lottery tickets sold recently in Northwest Indiana have promptly been claimed and paid at the Hoosier Lottery.

But state lottery officials this week are urging Region residents who play Powerball to find any old tickets they might still have lying around and check to see if they've overlooked a winner.

A winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Lake County and worth $50,000 will expire if the prize is not claimed by Oct. 17.

According to lottery officials, the winning ticket was purchased for the April 18 Powerball drawing at the Pilot Flying J Travel Center, 1401 Ripley St., Lake Station.

It matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win the game's third-highest prize.

The winning numbers for the April 18 drawing were 8, 33, 55, 59, 62 and Powerball 18.

Lottery rules require all draw game prizes be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Otherwise, the prize is forfeited and the money remains in the lottery's prize fund to pay future jackpots won by Hoosier Lottery players.

The lottery recommends the person holding the winning ticket fill out the information on the back of the ticket and call 800-955-6886 to set up an appointment to claim their winnings at Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1 in 913,129. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

If no one claims the prize, it will be the second $50,000 Powerball winner sold this year in Northwest Indiana to be forfeited after a ticket purchased for the Feb. 12 Powerball drawing at Speedway, 98 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, never was turned in for payment.

The Hoosier Lottery encourages all lottery players to carefully check their tickets against the winning numbers before disposing of their tickets.