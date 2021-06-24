 Skip to main content
$50,000 hangs in the balance as winning lottery ticket sold in Region is set to expire
$50,000 hangs in the balance as winning lottery ticket sold in Region is set to expire

Powerball winner yet to come forward to claim prize

A winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gary for the Jan. 9 drawing and worth $50,000 will expire if the prize is not claimed by July 8.

A winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Northwest Indiana and worth $50,000 will expire if the prize is not claimed by July 8.

The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging Region residents to check their pockets, their purses, under their couch cushions, and anywhere else they might keep their lottery tickets to see if they are the winner.

According to lottery officials, the winning ticket was purchased for the Jan. 9 Powerball drawing at Speedway, 3201 Grant St., Gary.

It matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win the game's third-highest prize.

The winning numbers for the May 9 drawing were 14, 26, 38, 45, 46 and Powerball 13.

Lottery rules require all draw game prizes be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Otherwise, the prize is forfeited and the money remains in the lottery's prize fund to pay future jackpots won by Hoosier Lottery players.

The lottery recommends the person holding the winning ticket should sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket.

To claim the prize, the winner must schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 prior to bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

Records show the odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1 in 913,129.

