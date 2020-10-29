Ameristar Casino set to rebrand sports wagering area as Barstool Sportsbook

EAST CHICAGO — The sportsbook at the entrance to the Ameristar Casino will be remodeled and rebranded in December as the Barstool Sportsbook.

Jay Snowden, president and CEO of Penn National Gaming Inc., confirmed Thursday the company's East Chicago casino will be among the first in-person Barstool Sportsbooks across the company's properties.

A rendering included in Penn National's quarterly financial report shows the remodeled East Chicago sportsbook will have Barstool-themed seating, tables and mobile betting kiosks, a cornhole game area, and space for live Barstool events, among other amenities.

"It certainly has been a challenging year, and we have had to make very difficult business decisions over the last several months in response to the restrictions in place and the evolving customer visitation and volume trends," Snowden said.

"We look forward to an exciting finish to the year as we introduce Barstool-branded retail sportsbooks across our portfolio."

Penn National acquired the Barstool Sports digital media company earlier this year and launched a Barstool-branded mobile sports wagering application last month in Pennsylvania.