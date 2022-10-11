Ameristar parent company building new casinos in Joliet, Aurora

The parent company of East Chicago's Ameristar Casino is planning to spend $545 million to relocate and reconstruct its Hollywood Casino gaming properties in Joliet and Aurora, Illinois.

Officials at Penn Entertainment Inc. said the massive investment is needed to keep the Hollywood Casinos competitive in the Chicago-area market, as well as an opportunity to create hundreds of new full-time jobs in each of the communities.

"Since the change in law to permit land-side casino relocation in Illinois, we have been exploring the viability of relocating our aging riverboats in Aurora and Joliet. Thanks to the support of our local community leaders, in particular the visionary leadership of Mayor Richard Irvin and his staff in Aurora, we are very excited to be moving forward with these projects," said Jay Snowden, Penn CEO.

According to Penn, the $185 million Joliet project will replace the Hollywood Casino riverboat on the Des Plaines River southwest of the city with a land-based casino in the Rock Run Crossings development at the nearby intersection of Interstates 80 and 55.

The new casino will contain approximately 800 slot machines and 45 table games, including a baccarat room, a Barstool Sportsbook, "high quality" bars and restaurants, approximately 10,000 square feet of meeting space and an event center.

In Aurora, Hollywood Casino will leave its site on a downtown island in the Fox River for a land-based location adjacent to Interstate 88, near the Chicago Premium Outlets mall and the Fermilab campus.

The casino portion of the $360 million development will be slightly larger than Joliet with 900 slot machines and 50 table games.

In comparison, Ameristar offers its guests 1,255 slot machines and 47 table games in East Chicago.

Similar to Ameristar, the Aurora property also will feature a 200 room hotel, with a full-service spa, bars and restaurants, meeting space and an event center.

According to Penn, the city of Aurora tentatively has agreed to transfer certain parcels of land for the new casino and cover $50 million of its cost.

Construction on both projects is slated to begin in late 2023, pending regulatory approval.

Several additional Illinois casino construction projects should be underway by then including Wind Creek Chicago Southland, located six miles east of the Indiana state line at Interstate 80/294 and Halsted Street in Homewood and East Hazel Crest, as well as the $1.7 billion Bally's Chicago casino northwest of the Loop.

New casinos also are being built in Illinois in Waukegan, Rockford, Danville and Walker's Bluff.