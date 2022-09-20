 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Another $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Northwest Indiana

MEGAMILLION - Mega Million Lottery

A winning MegaMillions ticket worth $1 million was sold for Friday's MegaMillions drawing at Luke #253, located at 1849 Cline Ave. in Griffith.

 Jon L. Hendricks, file, The Times

GRIFFITH — The Hoosier Lottery has created another millionaire in Northwest Indiana.

One day after an Illinois man claimed a $19.5 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot on a ticket he purchased in Munster, a winning MegaMillions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Griffith.

The lucky ticket for Friday's MegaMillions drawing was purchased at Luke #253, located at 1849 Cline Ave. in Griffith, according to lottery officials.

A winning MegaMillions ticket worth $1 million was sold for Friday's MegaMillions drawing at Luke #253, located at 1849 Cline Ave. in Griffith.

It matched the five white balls but missed the yellow Mega Ball to win the game's second-highest prize.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 15, 30, 35, 38, 66 and Mega Ball 12.

Matching all six balls would have paid $256 million, records show.

The lottery recommends the person holding the winning ticket sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket, keep the ticket in a secure place and consider consulting a financial adviser.

To claim the prize, the winning ticket holder should schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 prior to bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

Because no one won the jackpot Friday, the MegaMillions top prize for Tuesday's 10 p.m. Region time drawing now stands at $277 million.

The odds of winning $1 million playing MegaMillions are 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of winning the MegaMillions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The overall odds of winning any MegaMillions prize on a $2 ticket are 1 in 24.

In July, a winning MegaMillions ticket worth $1.33 billion was sold at a Speedway gas station at the northern edge of O'Hare International Airport in Des Plaines, Illinois.

That jackpot, the second-largest in the history of MegaMillions, so far has yet to be claimed.

