Another monthly record for Indiana sports wagers

In the meantime, Nita said the February numbers set to be released by the Gaming Commission in early March already look good, with legal Super Bowl and Oscars wagering available for the first time in Indiana.

"The heaviest volume day that we had was the Saturday (Feb. 1) prior to the Super Bowl," Nita said.

"Because while we had great crowds in the casino on Super Bowl Sunday, a lot of people wanted to place their bets on Saturday so they could go back to their favorite couch and watch the Chiefs and Niners play."

Overall, Ameristar Casino once again led the state in total sports wagers with $66 million bet in January through its mobile partner DraftKings, and another $7 million wagered in-person at its East Chicago gaming facility.

Michigan City's Blue Chip Casino was second with $52.2 million in total sports wagers, including $49.5 million placed through its mobile partner, FanDuel.

The Horseshoe led all Indiana gaming facilities in retail-only sports wagers. The casino, located on the state line adjacent to Chicago's southeast side, saw $13.7 million wagered on sports in January.