Another Powerball lottery player wins big in Region

WINFIELD — The intersection of 109th Avenue and Randolph Street might just be the luckiest crossroads in Northwest Indiana.

Two months after a Region resident won $1 million on a Powerball lottery ticket purchased at Family Express, 8010 E. 109th Ave. in Winfield, another winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased across the street at Winfield Marathon, 8031 E. 109th Ave.

The Hoosier Lottery announced Sunday that a ticket sold at Winfield Marathon for Saturday night's multi-state Powerball drawing matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win the game's third-highest prize.

The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball drawing were 2-10-50-59-61 and Powerball 6.

The lottery recommends the person holding the winning ticket sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket, keep the ticket in a secure place, and consider consulting a financial adviser.

To claim the prize, the winning ticket holder should schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 prior to bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

Lottery rules require all draw game prizes be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Otherwise, the prize is forfeited and the money remains in the lottery's prize fund to pay future jackpots won by Hoosier Lottery players.

Powerball is among the most popular Hoosier Lottery games. Players have to match five white balls between 1 and 69 and one red ball from 1 to 26 to win the jackpot, which usually totals hundreds of millions of dollars.

But matching even just the red Powerball is good for a $4 prize on a $2 ticket. Matching all five white balls without the red ball pays $1 million.

Powerball drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

