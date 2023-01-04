Another winning Powerball ticket, worth $150,000, sold in Northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE — Perhaps it’s time to rename this corner of the Hoosier State as Northwest WINdiana.

Continuing a recent Region-wide string of big Powerball prizes, a ticket sold for Saturday’s multistate lottery drawing matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win $150,000, the Hoosier Lottery announced.

That’s three times more than the $50,000 usually awarded for matching that combination of winning numbers because the purchaser paid $1 extra for Powerball’s Power Play option that came up 3x on Saturday, the lottery said.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the lucky ticket was sold in Merrillville at the 9299 Broadway Speedway gas station.

The winning numbers: 18-37-44-50-64 and Powerball 11.

This is the fifth big winning Powerball ticket purchased in Northwest Indiana since Halloween, records show.

A Powerball ticket sold at a different Speedway station in Merrillville won $1 million in the Oct. 31 drawing, while tickets sold in Valparaiso for the Nov. 2 and Dec. 14 drawings, and a ticket sold in Gary for the Dec. 24 drawing, each won a $50,000 prize.

The lottery recommends any person with a winning ticket sign and complete the information on the back, keep the ticket in a secure place and consider consulting a financial adviser.

To claim the prize, the ticket-holder should schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 before bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

No one matched all the winning numbers in either the Saturday or Monday Powerball drawings. As a result, the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $291 million.

MegaMillions players, meanwhile, have a shot at winning a $940 million jackpot in Friday’s multistate lottery drawing.

Gallery: Take a virtual tour of Indiana's state parks Brown County State Park Chain O' Lakes State Park Charlestown State Park Clifty Falls State Park Falls of the Ohio State Park Fort Harrison State Park Harmonie State Park Lincoln State Park McCormick's Creek State Park Mounds State Park O'Bannon Woods State Park Ouabache State Park Pokagon State Park Potato Creek State Park Prophetstown State Park Shades State Park Shakamak State Park Spring Mill State Park Summit Lake State Park Tippecanoe River State Park Turkey Run State Park Versailles State Park White River State Park Whitewater Memorial State Park