Another winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — Someone who buys their Powerball tickets in Valparaiso has a lot more money to purchase holiday presents for everyone on their list.

The Hoosier Lottery has announced a ticket sold for Wednesday’s multistate lottery drawing matched four of the five white balls, and the red Powerball, to win $50,000 — the game’s third-highest prize.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Smoke Shop, 1401 E. Lincolnway, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball drawing were 36-51-59-66-68 and Powerball 25.

This is the second $50,000 winning Powerball ticket purchased in Valparaiso over the past six weeks.

A ticket sold for the Nov. 2 drawing at Triangle Liquors, 3210 N. Calumet Ave., also won the game's third-highest prize.

In addition, Hoosier Lottery records show Steven O’Toole claimed a $1 million Powerball payout on a ticket purchased for the Oct. 31 drawing at a Speedway gas station on the south side of U.S. 30 at Broadway in Merrillville.

The lottery recommends the person holding the winning ticket sign and complete the information on the back, keep the ticket in a secure place and consider consulting a financial adviser.

To claim the prize, the ticket-holder should schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 before bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

