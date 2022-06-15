Attorney who helped develop new Gary casino no longer permitted to practice law

A former Gary casino executive and attorney, who perhaps did more than anyone to clear the way for development of the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, no longer is permitted to practice law in the Hoosier State.

The Indiana Supreme Court has unanimously agreed to indefinitely suspend the law license of John Keeler, of Indianapolis, after Keeler pleaded guilty April 18 to causing a false tax return to be filed as part of a scheme to conceal $25,000 in impermissible contributions to a Marion County Republican Party political action committee.

The 72-year-old Republican former state representative faces up to three years in prison. His sentencing date has not been set.

Records show Keeler's unlawful actions occurred in 2016 in connection with his role as vice president and general counsel of New Centaur LLC — the owner, at the time, of the two horse track casinos in suburban Indianapolis.

Following the sale of those properties, Keeler and other Centaur officials formed Spectacle Entertainment to acquire Gary's Majestic Star Casinos and later to develop what now is the Hard Rock Casino.

Keeler was omnipresent at the Statehouse as the 2019 General Assembly debated and approved the relocation of Gary's casinos from Lake Michigan to a more accessible site adjacent to Interstate 80-94 at Burr Street.

He also helped untangle torturous property ownership issues at the chosen site and made repeated appearances at Gary zoning and Common Council meetings to clear the way for construction of the $300 million gaming, dining and entertainment destination.

Keeler left Spectacle in 2020 after he and former state Sen. Brent Waltz, R-Greenwood, were indicted on federal campaign finance charges.

Waltz also pleaded guilty in April to using straw donors to finance his unsuccessful 2016 Republican congressional primary campaign and lying to FBI agents. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Hard Rock International, a business enterprise of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, has operated the Hard Rock Casino in Gary since it opened May 14, 2021.

It took ownership of the property from Spectacle in August 2021 after the Indiana Gaming Commission identified other potential misdeeds involving top Spectacle officials and several Spectacle shareholders refused to comply with the IGC's casino owner integrity rules.

