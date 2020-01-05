The leader of Indiana's highest earning casino isn't expecting much action on gaming legislation when the General Assembly convenes its 10-week annual session Monday.
Dan Nita, general manager of Hammond's Horseshoe Casino and regional president of its parent company, Caesars Entertainment, recently said he's betting 2020 will be a pretty quiet year at the Statehouse, compared to the transformative gaming industry changes lawmakers enacted in 2019.
"I don't anticipate a big ask," Nita said. "We will probably sit tight and see what happens competitively in the adjoining states."
The chairmen of the Indiana House and Senate Public Policy Committees, which typically evaluate all gaming proposals on behalf of their chambers, agreed.
State Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, and state Sen. Ron Alting, R-Lafayette, both said in mid-December no one has reached out to them with new gaming initiatives for the upcoming legislative session, and any popping up at the Jan. 9 filing deadline are unlikely to be considered.
"I have not heard of any gaming bills," Alting said. "I've had no one approach me as chairman, which usually they do. So I'm assuming we're not going to hear any gaming bills."
He also noted measures impacting state revenue, such as proposals to change the distribution of casino or lottery funds, generally only are considered in odd-numbered years, when lawmakers craft the two-year state budget, and therefore won't be on his committee's agenda in 2020.
Across the rotunda, Smaltz said no state representatives have come to him with gaming proposals they want heard. In addition, he said there were no preliminary gaming measures evaluated over the summer by legislative study committees.
"I think this year it's really going to be a wait-and-see on what legislation is submitted," Smaltz said. "I'm not anticipating anything."
He suspects many of his colleagues want to take some time to see how the major gaming changes enacted earlier this year affect the industry before trying to change things up again.
"It's wise after a very big lift on anything that there's time for the dust to settle and the practical impacts to make themselves clear," Smaltz said. "There's not enough data to really tell yet."
During the 2019 session, Hoosier lawmakers legalized sports wagering at casinos and on mobile devices, authorized the relocation of Gary's Majestic Star casinos to a land-based site, established a new casino license for Terre Haute, sped up the deployment of live dealers at Caesar's two Indianapolis-area horse track casinos, and adjusted some casino tax rates.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said May 8 — after signing House Enrolled Act 1015 into law — that the legislation was a necessary update to Indiana's gaming industry in light of new technology and increased casino competition in neighboring states.
"By modernizing our laws, this legislation will spur positive economic growth for our state and for an industry that employs over 11,000 Hoosiers," Holcomb said.
"Additionally, it will bring in new revenue and create hundreds of new jobs — both permanent and in construction."
Sports wagering, in particular, already has proven to be extremely popular in Indiana, attracting $147.3 million in statewide bets in November, or the equivalent of $1.8 billion in sports wagers over the course of a year, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission.
In Gary, preliminary work also is underway on the Hard Rock Casino at 29th Avenue and Burr Street, adjacent to the Borman Expressway, that will feature a 225,000-square-foot casino, a sports book, a Hard Rock Cafe, a 2,000-seat Hard Rock Live music performance venue, and numerous restaurants and bars when it opens Dec. 31, 2020.
Illinois responded to Indiana's gaming statute with industry changes of its own in 2019, including legal wagering on professional sports, authorization for a massive Chicago casino, and a potential new casino and racino in south suburban Cook County.
But so far Illinois has been slow to implement its gaming expansion, particularly the Chicago casino, after an independent analysis deemed the Chicago tax rates so onerous that no gaming operator could construct and profitably operate a casino under those terms.
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has pledged to work in 2020 with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to find a casino tax structure that facilitates construction of a Chicago casino, yet provides sufficient revenue to fund state construction projects and city pension accounts.
The Illinois Gaming Board also is scheduled to decide by October 2020 whether to award the south suburban casino license to either Calumet City, Homewood, Lynwood and Matteson, based on the casino development proposals each submitted in October.