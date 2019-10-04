EAST CHICAGO — Hoosiers no longer have to visit a casino to place a bet on the Major League Baseball playoffs, the Chicago Bears or hundreds of other sporting events across the United States and around the world.
On Thursday, Draft Kings launched an online sports book, in partnership with East Chicago's Ameristar Casino, that enables gamblers to wager from home, work, or anywhere in Indiana using a computer or mobile device.
"DraftKings could not be more thrilled to expand our national reach as states continue to open the market for legalized sports betting," said Matt Kalish, DraftKings co-founder and chief revenue officer.
"With Indiana becoming the latest state to offer legalized online and mobile sports betting, we are excited to provide the top-rated sports book app to some of the nation's most passionate and dedicated sports fans."
Adults age 21 and up interested in placing a sports bet online must download the DraftKings mobile application from the Apple or Android app stores, or navigate to the DraftKings website.
DraftKings is one of two companies so far to offer mobile gaming in Indiana. Rush Street Interactive also began taking online sports bets Thursday in partnership with the French Lick Casino in Orange County.
Additional mobile sports wagering vendors associated with other Indiana casinos are expected to go online in coming weeks. In-casino sports wagering began in Indiana on Sept. 1.
Residents of Illinois, where sports wagering is not yet available at casinos or online, are permitted to use the mobile gaming platforms, but must be physically present in Indiana when any bet is made.