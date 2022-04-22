Big jackpot Powerball lottery game turns 30

The multi-state Powerball lottery game, featuring a top prize that's usually nine figures and occasionally over $1 billion, is 30 years old.

The first Powerball drawing was held April 22, 1992. Since that day, the Powerball jackpot has been hit an incredible 393 times for a whopping $25 billion in prizes, and another $23 billion has been paid out over three decades to Powerball players holding some 1.7 billion non-jackpot winning tickets.

"The game Hoosiers love is turning 30!" proclaimed Sarah Taylor, Hoosier Lottery executive director and board president for the Multi-State Lottery Association that operates Powerball for 48 U.S. states and possessions.

"Over the past three decades, we have continued to set our sights on exciting and innovative opportunities for the Powerball brand. Every Powerball ticket purchased has raised money to benefit good causes. Purchases in Indiana help support local police and firefighters’ pensions, the Teachers’ Retirement Fund and the Lottery Surplus Fund."

Records show Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

That first jackpot winner, Carlos Davis, of Gary, won $5 million in a drawing held three days after his 20th birthday. Davis died in 2015.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the largest jackpot in Powerball history was hit in January 2016 for a world-record lottery prize of $1.586 billion.

More recently, two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot in the Jan. 5, 2022, drawing, and a ticket in Connecticut won a jackpot worth $185.3 million in the Feb. 14, 2022, drawing.

"For 30 years, Powerball has been America’s jackpot game," said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball product group chair and Missouri Lottery executive director.

"We want to thank our players who have joined us on this journey and dreamed of winning Powerball."

Powerball is among the most popular Hoosier Lottery games. Players have to match five white balls numbered 1 to 69 and one red ball from 1 to 26 to win the jackpot.

But matching even just the red Powerball is good for a $4 prize on a $2 ticket. Matching all five white balls without the red ball pays $1 million.

A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in January at Family Express, 8010 E. 109th Ave. in Winfield.

Then, in March, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold across the street at Winfield Marathon, 8031 E. 109th Ave.

Powerball drawings are held at 9:59 p.m. Region time Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

