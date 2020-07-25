Blue Chip-affiliated mobile application delivers Vegas gaming experience without the financial risk

MICHIGAN CITY — If Indiana lawmakers ever legalize casino games on mobile devices, the parent company of Michigan City's Blue Chip Casino may have a leg up on the competition.
Boyd Gaming Corp. recently launched a free-to-play mobile application on the Apple and Android platforms that allows users to play popular slot machine titles without wagering — or winning — any money.
At the same time, players on the Stardust Social Casino, named for the famous Stardust Casino in Las Vegas, can earn rewards and benefits at Boyd Gaming properties across the country, including the Blue Chip, through the B Connected player loyalty program.
"Though the Stardust Resort and Casino closed more than a decade ago, this iconic brand remains one of the most legendary names in Las Vegas history," said Keith Smith, president and CEO of Boyd Gaming.
"With the launch of Stardust Social Casino, we are bringing back the nostalgia and excitement of this brand with a social gaming experience worthy of the Stardust name."
According to Boyd Gaming, the mobile application captures the nostalgia of the classic Las Vegas experience once offered by the Stardust Resort and Casino.
During its nearly 50-year history on the Strip, the Stardust was home to the Le Lido de Paris burlesque show, the first Las Vegas stage of legendary magicians Siegfried and Roy, and was the inspiration behind the critically acclaimed 1995 movie "Casino."
"Stardust is a name that clearly resonates with gaming customers across all generations," Smith said.
"Given its considerable brand equity, we believe the Stardust name will give Boyd Gaming a unique advantage as we further expand our online and mobile gaming presence."
Real-money online slot machines currently only can be played in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania.
Indiana lawmakers last year legalized mobile sports wagering in the Hoosier State. But they also signaled there was little chance online slots or table games would be next.
However, after the coronavirus pandemic forced Indiana's brick-and-mortar casinos to shut down for three months between mid-March and mid-June, costing the state an estimated $145.2 million in lost wagering tax revenue, lawmakers may be willing to give real-money online gaming another look during the 2021 legislative session.
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.