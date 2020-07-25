Blue Chip-affiliated mobile application delivers Vegas gaming experience without the financial risk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — If Indiana lawmakers ever legalize casino games on mobile devices, the parent company of Michigan City's Blue Chip Casino may have a leg up on the competition.

Boyd Gaming Corp. recently launched a free-to-play mobile application on the Apple and Android platforms that allows users to play popular slot machine titles without wagering — or winning — any money.

At the same time, players on the Stardust Social Casino, named for the famous Stardust Casino in Las Vegas, can earn rewards and benefits at Boyd Gaming properties across the country, including the Blue Chip, through the B Connected player loyalty program.

"Though the Stardust Resort and Casino closed more than a decade ago, this iconic brand remains one of the most legendary names in Las Vegas history," said Keith Smith, president and CEO of Boyd Gaming.

"With the launch of Stardust Social Casino, we are bringing back the nostalgia and excitement of this brand with a social gaming experience worthy of the Stardust name."

According to Boyd Gaming, the mobile application captures the nostalgia of the classic Las Vegas experience once offered by the Stardust Resort and Casino.