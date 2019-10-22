MICHIGAN CITY — Sports fans who enjoy wagering on their favorite teams at the FanDuel sports book in the Blue Chip Casino no longer have to travel to Michigan City for the FanDuel experience.
On Tuesday, FanDuel launched the third mobile sports wagering platform in Indiana, making betting on football, basketball, baseball, golf, soccer and tennis as easy as tapping a few buttons on a mobile phone or a computer from anywhere in the state.
"We're seeing incredible momentum at our Indiana retail sports books and bringing our online sports betting platform to the state of Indiana is a natural next step," said Mike Raffensperger, FanDuel chief marketing officer.
"Now all sports fans in Indiana can see for themselves why we're the number one online sports book in the country."
Users of the FanDuel online sports book, or its mobile application, can bet point spreads, moneylines, over/under, parlays, teasers, prop bets, round robins and in-game wagers.
But unlike at the casino, where nearly all bets must be placed with cash, FanDuel's mobile sports book accepts payments using debit cards, credit cards, electronic checks and other online bank transfers.
According to FanDuel, online winnings can be withdrawn in as soon as 24 hours. Some bets also are eligible for FanDuel's "Cash Out" feature that enables users to settle a bet for a certain amount even before the event is over.
Blue Chip is the second Northwest Indiana casino to go live with a mobile sports wagering application, following the Oct. 3 launch of the DraftKings online sports book in association with East Chicago's Ameristar Casino.
Additional Region mobile sports wagering vendors, including the Majestic Star's BetIndiana and Horseshoe's Caesar's online sports book, are expected to begin taking bets in coming weeks. In-casino sports wagering began in Indiana Sept. 1.
Residents of Illinois, where sports wagering is not yet available at casinos or online, are permitted to use the mobile gaming platforms, but their devices must be physically present in Indiana when any bet is made.