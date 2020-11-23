Caesars wins one-year reprieve on sale of Hammond's Horseshoe Casino

The Indiana Gaming Commission unanimously agreed Monday to give Caesars Entertainment Inc. one additional year to sell the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.

The commissioners agreed with Sara Tait, IGC executive director, that selling the Hammond casino right now "presents unique challenges," including uncertainty over Illinois gaming expansion and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the gaming industry in general.

She said "granting relief regarding divestiture timing is in the best interest of the state and local community, and will not negatively impact operations at the property."

In July, the Gaming Commission directed Caesars to sell three of its five Indiana casinos by Dec. 31 to prevent an "undue economic concentration" of the state's gaming industry following the $17.3 billion acquisition of the former Caesars Entertainment Corp. by Eldorado Resorts Inc.

The "new" Caesars already sold the Tropicana Casino in Evansville for $480 million in October, and the company currently is in exclusive negotiations to sell the Caesars Southern Indiana casino in Elizabeth by Dec. 31.

Caesars plans to retain the two suburban Indianapolis horse track casinos, Harrah's Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand.