Calumet City, Lynwood eliminated from competition for south suburban casino

Charles Schmadeke, Illinois Gaming Board chairman, said it wasn't easy for the board to winnow the four suburban casino proposals down to two finalists following some five hours of presentations last week by each of the candidate communities and casino companies.

Ultimately, Schmadeke said the decision came down to the quality of each proposal and its development timeline, along with the commitment of the community to the casino project as well as the casino company's commitment to the community.

The lack of community buy-in almost certainly doomed the plan for a $390 million Ho-Chunk Casino and hotel development that would have been located adjacent to the Ho-Chunk sports complex at Illinois 394 and Glenwood-Lansing Road in Lynwood.

Ho-Chunk officials told the gaming board last week they had no communication with Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry prior to making their presentation to the board. Curry also voted in 2019 against supporting a casino bid when she was a member of the Lynwood village board.