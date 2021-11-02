Casino prevails in ownership dispute involving tiny slice of Hard Rock parking lot

"This decision bodes well for not only Hard Rock but economic development in Indiana.”

The property in dispute is a 10-foot-wide-by-165-foot-deep strip of weeds and gravel, totaling 0.04 acres, that was adjacent to the former home of the late Leland Simms at 2865 Dallas St. in Gary.

Simms died in 2013, but the lot never was transferred out of his name and no one paid the property taxes owed on the land, records show.

According to court records, the vacant lot was sold to Alexander Petrovski at the May 22, 2019, Lake County commissioners' tax sale of delinquent parcels for $2,871, and Petrovski subsequently assigned the tax sale certificate to the casino’s land purchasing arm.

Windy City appeared to follow the required notice procedures to secure final possession of the land, and the casino eventually cleared the property of trees and other debris to use the land for employee parking adjacent to the $300 million entertainment destination immediately south of Interstate 80-94 at the Burr Street exit.

However, Lloyd Simms, brother of the deceased property owner, argued the notice was insufficient, and he asked for an opportunity to reclaim the land from the delinquent property list by paying the back taxes and other fees.