Casino prevails in ownership dispute involving tiny slice of Hard Rock parking lot

A property ownership dispute that led to a small portion of the west parking lot at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana being oddly fenced off from use is over.
The Indiana Supreme Court voted 4-1 Thursday not to hear the case, leaving intact a 3-0 Court of Appeals ruling from June 24 that concluded the disputed parcel is, in fact, owned by the new Gary casino.
Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who lived in Munster as a child, was the sole member of the Supreme Court who favored reviewing the appellate court decision.
She did not detail her reasoning or interest in the case in the high court order denying transfer, which generally is in keeping with Supreme Court tradition.
Gary attorney Tony Walker, who represented Hard Rock subsidiary Windy City Acquisitions in the lawsuit, said he was “extremely pleased” with the Supreme Court allowing the Court of Appeals ruling in favor of the casino to stand.
“The notable takeaways from this case are that the Indiana appellate courts have reaffirmed the importance and responsibility for property owners to maintain updated contact information with the county auditor’s office, and they have dealt a blow to land speculators that launch collateral attacks on major development projects happening in the state,” Walker said.
"This decision bodes well for not only Hard Rock but economic development in Indiana.”
The property in dispute is a 10-foot-wide-by-165-foot-deep strip of weeds and gravel, totaling 0.04 acres, that was adjacent to the former home of the late Leland Simms at 2865 Dallas St. in Gary.
Simms died in 2013, but the lot never was transferred out of his name and no one paid the property taxes owed on the land, records show.
According to court records, the vacant lot was sold to Alexander Petrovski at the May 22, 2019, Lake County commissioners' tax sale of delinquent parcels for $2,871, and Petrovski subsequently assigned the tax sale certificate to the casino’s land purchasing arm.
Windy City appeared to follow the required notice procedures to secure final possession of the land, and the casino eventually cleared the property of trees and other debris to use the land for employee parking adjacent to the $300 million entertainment destination immediately south of Interstate 80-94 at the Burr Street exit.
However, Lloyd Simms, brother of the deceased property owner, argued the notice was insufficient, and he asked for an opportunity to reclaim the land from the delinquent property list by paying the back taxes and other fees.
Federal and state law mandates property owners, and any person with an ownership interest in a property, be given multiple notices at various stages of the tax sale process to ensure the government is not unlawfully depriving the owner of his or her property.
In a 16-page ruling, the Lake Circuit Court agreed with Lloyd Simms that Windy City was not entitled to receive a tax deed due to insufficient notice and gave Simms 120 days to redeem the property.
But the Court of Appeals concluded state law did not require notice of the property tax delinquency be provided to Lloyd Simms, despite his status as Leland Simms' presumptive heir, because the property never was registered in Lloyd's name.
Moreover, the appeals court said Windy City's efforts to notify Leland Simms and Lloyd Simms multiple times through the mail, as well as by posting notice directly on the property, sufficiently satisfied the notice requirement under Indiana law.
"Accordingly, the trial court's finding of a lack of substantial compliance is clearly erroneous," the appeals court said.
According to court records, Lloyd Simms transferred his interest in the property to a Brentwood Equitable Trust account.
Records do not indicate how much money Brentwood was seeking for the land, or how much Hard Rock may have been willing to pay to acquire it had the casino not prevailed in court.
Hard Rock previously announced plans to replace some of the current surface parking at the Gary casino that opened May 14 with an attached parking garage and hotel that could be built in the next two or three years.