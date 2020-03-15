Change is constant for Northwest Indiana's gaming industry

Nita likewise sees casinos finding ways in the next few years to allow patrons who come together in a group to play together as a group, rather than trying to squeeze into a single vacant seat at a table or sit apart in different rows of slot machines.

"Right now, casino gambling is, in many cases, still a solitary experience where you're sitting at a slot machine and you're winning and losing but your friends may or may not be with you," Nita said. "On the table games side of things it's a little more social. But even such, if you and I both went to a casino, we may not have the opportunity to sit next to each other. So are there ways for people to play as a group, I think, is something that's interesting."

In 2019, Indiana lawmakers authorized individuals to place sports wagers using mobile devices, at home or anywhere; the first away-from-a-casino, non-charity, legal gaming experience in state history.

Feigenbaum, however, doesn't see that as the start of a trend toward purely online slots or table games. He believes there always will be a place for physical casino properties in Indiana's gaming marketplace.