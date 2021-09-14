Chicago man hits huge jackpot on Hard Rock Casino slot machine

GARY — A 10-times or 100-times slot machine win would send most Northwest Indiana casino patrons home whistling a happy tune.

But a Chicago man making his first visit to the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana likely still is screaming for joy at the top his lungs after hitting the biggest slot jackpot since the Gary casino opened May 14.

The man, who has declined to be publicly identified, played $2.50 in a progressive penny slot Sunday and won an astounding $293,791.80 on a single spin.

That's a 117,517-times return on investment.

The winning machine was the Ox edition of the Jinse Dao slot machine located in a bank of six Jinse Dao machines near the baccarat area of the Hard Rock Casino.

Each of the six machines had a chance of winning the shared progressive jackpot.

Matt Schuffert, president of the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, was among those congratulating the big winner.

"Since our grand opening, we continue to hear positive feedback from our guests regarding the large amount of new and popular slot machines that we have on our floor," Schuffert said.