Chicago man hits huge jackpot on Hard Rock Casino slot machine
A Chicago man, who has declined to be publicly identified, played $2.50 in a progressive penny slot Sunday at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana and won an astounding $293,791.80 on a single spin.

GARY — A 10-times or 100-times slot machine win would send most Northwest Indiana casino patrons home whistling a happy tune.

But a Chicago man making his first visit to the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana likely still is screaming for joy at the top his lungs after hitting the biggest slot jackpot since the Gary casino opened May 14.

The man, who has declined to be publicly identified, played $2.50 in a progressive penny slot Sunday and won an astounding $293,791.80 on a single spin.

Giovanni Taliaferro, the Director of Memorabilia Design for Hard Rock International, gave a guided tour of music memorabilia tied to the Jackson family on Wednesday.

That's a 117,517-times return on investment.

The winning machine was the Ox edition of the Jinse Dao slot machine located in a bank of six Jinse Dao machines near the baccarat area of the Hard Rock Casino.

Each of the six machines had a chance of winning the shared progressive jackpot.

Matt Schuffert, president of the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, was among those congratulating the big winner.

"Since our grand opening, we continue to hear positive feedback from our guests regarding the large amount of new and popular slot machines that we have on our floor," Schuffert said.

"We are always extremely pleased when a guest to our casino experiences a big win on either our new slots or on our table games."

Giovanni Taliaferro, Director of Memorabilia Design for Hard Rock International, uncrated the “Guitar the Changed the World” on Thursday. The guitar will be displayed inside the casino as part of the music memorabilia collection.

Records show the Hard Rock Casino paid out more than $10 million to slot machine jackpot winners in August.

Under federal tax law, a jackpot is defined as a single win worth $1,200 or more. It's commonly known as a hand pay jackpot.

The Hard Rock Casino is located adjacent to eastbound Interstate 80-94 at the Burr Street exit. It's open 24 hours a day.

