Chicago man wins $1M Powerball prize on lottery ticket purchased in Hammond

HAMMOND — A Chicago man who used some extra cash in his pocket to purchase $10 in lottery tickets last month at a Hammond tobacco shop is now a millionaire after his numbers matched all five white balls in the May 15 Powerball drawing.

Stilianos Kyriakakis, 59, told the Hoosier Lottery he plans to share his $1 million Powerball prize with his two children, Nikoletta and Georgios.

"I always told them that if I ever won the lottery, I would split it three ways. I'm happy to keep my word," Stilianos said.

He has no immediate plans for spending his remaining share of the windfall. Nikoletta said she expects to use the money for her daughter and to attend nursing school, while Georgios is planning to save his for the future and see where life takes him.

Stilianos immigrated to the United States in 1973 from the island of Crete and became a citizen in 1979. He said he fell in love with Chicago, and especially the White Sox, and has lived in the city ever since.

He bought the winning lottery ticket at State Line Tobacco and Vape, 5 Gostlin St., Hammond, shortly before the May 15 drawing.

A few days later he went back to the store to get gas and coffee, and to scan his Powerball ticket to see if he was a winner.