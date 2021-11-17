Churchill Downs wins four-way competition for Terre Haute casino license

A premier brand name in the Kentucky and Illinois gaming industries soon will be setting up shop in the Hoosier State.

The Indiana Gaming Commission unanimously agreed Wednesday to preliminarily award its Terre Haute casino license to Churchill Downs, the company that hosts the annual Kentucky Derby horse race and is majority owner of the Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois.

There won't be any horses at the $239.2 million, 392,000-square foot Terre Haute casino that will be known as the Queen of Terre Haute in honor of the city's nickname: Queen of the Wabash Valley.

But there will be 1,000 slot machines, 50 table games, a 125-room luxury hotel, a TwinSpires sports book, a steak house, and a rooftop bar, among other amenities.

"Churchill Downs has a 147-year track record of offering extraordinary entertainment experiences and has significant expertise developing premier casino and gaming properties throughout the United States," said CEO Bill Carstanjen.

"We are proud to offer our vision for this world-class casino, a true destination resort designed to draw visitors and economic activity from across the Midwest to Terre Haute."