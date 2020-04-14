Coronavirus reduces jackpot growth for Indiana's Hoosier Lotto game

×
The Hoosier Lottery is slowing down how fast the jackpot grows in Indiana's top in-state draw game.
Beginning this week, if no one correctly picks the six numbers needed to win the Hoosier Lotto jackpot — currently $1.1 million — the prize only will go up by $100,000 for the next drawing, instead of increasing by $200,000 to $300,000 per rollover.
Sarah Taylor, executive director of the Hoosier Lottery, said fewer ticket sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the lottery to reduce how much the Hoosier Lotto jackpot increases between drawings.
"Hoosier Lotto is Indiana's hometown jackpot game and it is important to preserve the game for our players, retailers and beneficiaries," Taylor said.
The move follows similar reductions in post-rollover jackpot increases for both the Powerball and Mega Millions multistate draw games.
Hoosier Lotto tickets cost $2 per play. Drawings are held at 10 p.m. Region time Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Feeding the front lines
Amy Braasch, left, emergency room manager for Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer, and Michaela Vuckovic, an ER tech at the hospital, receive boxed lunches donated Thursday to front-line COVID-19 workers by Dyer-based Doc's Smokehouse and several sponsors.
Marc Chase, The Times
Carryout for a cause
Doc's Smokehouse managers Meghan Sasse, left, Ceasar Douglas, center, and Casey McDaniel, right, load vehicles full of boxed BBQ lunches that were donated Thursday to feed front-line COVID-19 health care workers in the Region. The Dyer-based business made several deliveries Thursday, including hospitals in Dyer and Munster.
Marc Chase, The Times
Masked benefactor
Doc's Smokehouse co-owner Brent Brashier sports a BBQ-themed surgical mask while donating boxed lunches from his Dyer business to front-line health care providers at Franciscan Health in Dyer.
Marc Chase, The Times
Handing off good will
Doc's Smokehouse co-owner Brent Brashier, left, hands boxed BBQ lunches to Indiana District 1 Task Force team member Lori Postma Thursday outside of Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer while Doc's namesake owner, retired Dr. Humanshu Doshi, right, directs traffic. The business and several sponsors provided free meals to front-line health care workers in the COVID-19 fight.
Marc Chase, The Times
Hands-on charity
Doc's Smokehouse Manager Casey McDaniel, of Highland, speaks to co-workers as they load free boxed lunches Thursday for front-line COVID-19 health care workers.
Marc Chase, The Times
Thumbs way up
Franciscan Health Dyer Emergency Room Manager Amy Braasch, 48, of Crete, and ER Tech Michaela Vuckovic, 23, of St. John, show their appreciation for sponsors who helped fund free meals for them Thursday from Doc's Smokehouse in Dyer.
Marc Chase, The Times
Front-line fill-up
Doc's Smokehouse co-owner Brent Brashier loads boxed BBQ lunches that were given Thursday, free of charge, to front-line health care workers in the COVID-19 fight.
Marc Chase, The Times
Elbow bump
Doc's Smokehouse co-owner Humanshu Doshi elbow bumps with a Franciscan Health hospital staff member in Dyer Thursday after dropping off free BBQ lunches for front-line health care workers.
Marc Chase, The Times
Showing the flag
Doc's Smokehouse co-owner Brent Brashier displays one of several fliers included with free BBQ boxed lunches for front-line health care workers Thursday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Delivering the goods
Brent Brashier, left, and Dr. Humanshu Doshi, right, deliver boxed BBQ lunches Thursday to front-line health care workers at Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer. Brashier and Doshi are co-owners of Doc's Smokehouse in Dyer. Lori Postma, center, of the Indiana District 1 Task Force for the state Department of Homeland Security, helped coordinate the deliveries.
Marc Chase, The Times
Grabbing the grub
Free boxed BBQ lunches from Doc's Smokehouse in Dyer are delivered Thursday to front-line health care workers at Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer.
Marc Chase, The Times
Getting their food on
Front-line health care workers Amy Braasch, center, and Michaela Vuckovic, right, accept free boxed lunches Thursday from Lori Posta, of the Indiana District 1 Task Force.
Marc Chase, The Times
Special delivery
Emergency Room Manager Amy Braasch, left, and ER Tech Michaela Vuckovic accept receive a batch of free boxed BBQ lunches from Doc's Smokehouse and several sponsors Thursday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Supporting the front lines
Lori Postma, of Indiana District 1 Task Force for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, helps deliver free BBQ meals to front-line health care workers at Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer.
Marc Chase, The Times
