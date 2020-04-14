You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coronavirus reduces jackpot growth for Indiana's Hoosier Lotto game
topical alert urgent

Coronavirus reduces jackpot growth for Indiana's Hoosier Lotto game

The Hoosier Lottery is slowing down how fast the jackpot grows in Indiana's top in-state draw game.

Beginning this week, if no one correctly picks the six numbers needed to win the Hoosier Lotto jackpot — currently $1.1 million — the prize only will go up by $100,000 for the next drawing, instead of increasing by $200,000 to $300,000 per rollover.

Sarah Taylor, executive director of the Hoosier Lottery, said fewer ticket sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the lottery to reduce how much the Hoosier Lotto jackpot increases between drawings.

"Hoosier Lotto is Indiana's hometown jackpot game and it is important to preserve the game for our players, retailers and beneficiaries," Taylor said.

The move follows similar reductions in post-rollover jackpot increases for both the Powerball and Mega Millions multistate draw games.

Hoosier Lotto tickets cost $2 per play. Drawings are held at 10 p.m. Region time Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Gallery: Feeding the Region's front-line COVID-19 fighters

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts