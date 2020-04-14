Coronavirus reduces jackpot growth for Indiana's Hoosier Lotto game

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Hoosier Lottery is slowing down how fast the jackpot grows in Indiana's top in-state draw game.

Beginning this week, if no one correctly picks the six numbers needed to win the Hoosier Lotto jackpot — currently $1.1 million — the prize only will go up by $100,000 for the next drawing, instead of increasing by $200,000 to $300,000 per rollover.

Sarah Taylor, executive director of the Hoosier Lottery, said fewer ticket sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the lottery to reduce how much the Hoosier Lotto jackpot increases between drawings.

"Hoosier Lotto is Indiana's hometown jackpot game and it is important to preserve the game for our players, retailers and beneficiaries," Taylor said.

The move follows similar reductions in post-rollover jackpot increases for both the Powerball and Mega Millions multistate draw games.

Hoosier Lotto tickets cost $2 per play. Drawings are held at 10 p.m. Region time Wednesdays and Saturdays.

