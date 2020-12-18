Court rules slice of Hard Rock parking lot not owned by future Gary casino

Walker said the circuit court decision repeatedly contradicts itself by determining at various points that Lloyd Simms was not entitled to certain notices, and then denying Windy City a tax deed because the court concludes Lloyd Simms failed to receive the notices.

That's despite Lloyd Simms testifying to the court that he did receive, sign for and open a notice the court said he didn't get, and Simms saying he personally viewed a notice posted in the yard connected to the parcel at issue, Walker said.

"It just clearly contradicts itself in several places," Walker said.

In addition, Walker said the Simms family had years following the death of Leland Simms to update the county's ownership record of the property by transferring the land to his heirs, which would have ensured notices were sent to a living person if the property taxes went unpaid.

Walker declined to say how eager the casino is to acquire the disputed property or how much Spectacle might pay to get it if the appeal is unsuccessful.

He said the land likely would end up becoming approximately 40 additional parking spaces.