Decision may finally be coming on south suburban Illinois casino license

The Illinois Gaming Board is inching closer to selecting three finalists for a single south suburban Cook County casino license — nearly two full years after receiving four applications from interested companies and communities.

On Wednesday, the board spent some five hours listening to presentations from each of the casino license applicants, and their local supporters, before the board decided not to decide which of the four proposals to eliminate from consideration.

"The board is not prepared to do that at this time," said Marcus Fruchter, Illinois Gaming Board administrator.

Fruchter said the board potentially could reach a decision on selecting three, or fewer, finalists for the south suburban license at its Oct. 20 meeting.

Each of those entities then will have another opportunity to present their casino plans at a public hearing, and the finalists also will be invited to submit their best offers for the license to the board, including any up-front payments they're willing to make to the state on top of the multi-million dollar license fee.

Fruchter said the board possibly could reach a decision on awarding the south suburban casino license by January 2022, pending investor background checks and other required regulatory approvals.