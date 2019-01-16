INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Gary would reap an immediate and ongoing windfall if one of the two Majestic Star casino licenses was relocated elsewhere, under legislation filed by state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary.
Senate Bill 636 authorizes the owner of the Majestic Star casinos to relocate one to a land-based site in the city of Gary, and to sell its second license so long as the license is used to operate a casino at least 100 miles away from Gary — short-circuiting the dreams of Hammond and Portage officials hoping to acquire it.
Under the plan, a to-be-determined share of the proceeds from the license sale would be paid equally to the city of Gary, the Gary Port Authority and a new Greater Gary Community Foundation, which would support and develop education and job training programs in Gary.
The city also would be entitled to 20 percent of the relocated casino's adjusted gross receipts for the first 20 years following the license sale.
In addition, the proposal directs the Indiana Gaming Commission to analyze the financial impact of an inland Gary casino on the cities of Hammond and East Chicago, whose casinos would remain on Lake Michigan, and to devise a plan for state lawmakers to consider adopting in 2021 that would mitigate the economic effects of a new Gary casino on those cities.
Melton said moving the Majestic Star casinos off Lake Michigan, and likely to a site adjacent to the Borman Expressway, is necessary to create a large enough swath of open property at Buffington Harbor for Gary to develop a multimodal transportation district.
His legislation puts the Gary Port Authority in charge of acquiring land, financing and constructing the necessary facilities to turn the Gary lakefront into a road, rail and water transportation and warehousing hub for businesses to use as an alternative to the congested Chicago connections.
Terre Haute plan
However, Melton isn't the only state senator eyeing another use for the second Gary gaming license, if the Majestic Star casinos are moved to a single land-based site in Gary.
Senate Bill 552, sponsored by state Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, and state Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, proposes the second Gary license be shifted to Vigo County, whose largest city is Terre Haute, without paying anything to the city of Gary.
At the same time, the legislation authorizes Vigo County casino-backers to acquire a license from any existing casino on Lake Michigan or the Ohio River, opening the door for the Rising Star Casino to potentially relocate from Indiana's eastern border to its western side.
It's not clear exactly what would happen to the second Gary license in that situation. The proposal specifies that it also could be used to open another casino in Lake County, though any relocation would require the assent of the Gary city council.
Additionally, the measure would permit gaming companies to own more than two casinos in the state, allow an unlimited number of gaming positions at Indiana casinos, speed the transition to live dealers at the two central Indiana horse track casinos and provide added funding for the French Lick resort.
The legislation also legalizes sports wagering at Indiana casinos, satellite gaming facilities and on interactive mobile devices.
Melton's Gary proposal has been referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee, while the Terre Haute plan has been sent to the Senate Public Policy Committee, where gaming measures typically are considered.
Neither has yet been scheduled for committee action.