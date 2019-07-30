Someone in the world, probably living in Northwest Indiana, has in their wallet or their purse or forgotten in a drawer a winning Powerball ticket sold earlier this year in La Porte that's worth $50,000.
But if the ticket is not found and claimed at Hoosier Lottery headquarters by 5 p.m. Indianapolis time Thursday, it won't be worth even a single penny.
According to lottery officials, the Powerball ticket was purchased for the Feb. 2 Powerball drawing at Family Express, 515 J St., La Porte.
It matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win the game's third-highest prize.
The winning numbers for the Feb. 2 drawing were 10-17-18-43-65 and Powerball 13.
Lottery rules require all draw game prizes be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Otherwise, the prize is forfeited and the money remains in the lottery's prize fund to pay future jackpots won by Hoosier Lottery players.
A person holding the winning ticket should sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket and bring it by Thursday to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, to claim the prize.
If the prize goes unclaimed, it will be the third $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in the Region to expire in the past year.
Past winning tickets sold at Speedway gas stations in Griffith and Munster went unclaimed in September and April, lottery records show.