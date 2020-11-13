Eating, drinking and smoking are moving off gaming floors at Indiana casinos

There are no plans to close Indiana casinos in response to the surging number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Hoosier State.

But some casino policies and procedures are changing to conform to the governor's latest executive order.

Guidance issued Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission requires casinos to designate by 8 a.m. Monday a segregated spot away from the gaming area and walking paths for socially distanced eating, drinking and smoking.

According to the Gaming Commission, that will ensure every person in the gaming area, aside from those seated in adjacent restaurants while eating and drinking, will be wearing a face mask or another face covering to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.

Casino managers also are directed to engage with their local health department to ensure best practices for preventing COVID-19 are being followed, including the governor's new limits on non-gaming social gatherings and events.