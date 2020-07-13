Eldorado confirms Hammond's Horseshoe Casino will be sold as part of Caesars deal

The Horse Racing Commission ultimately voted 4-0 to allow Eldorado to purchase the tracks, subject to numerous conditions relating to facilities improvement, payments to horsemen, and maintaining employment levels.

"This is a momentous occasion," said Philip Borst, chairman of the Horse Racing Commission. "We've got a good thing going in Indiana and we do not want it to go downhill. We want it only to get better."

Reeg said he's convinced the Indiana horse tracks "are as good as any in the country," and he understands "it's a solemn responsibility to take control of them."

As for the Horseshoe, Reeg said Eldorado has not done any significant work toward selling Indiana's top grossing casino, which features more than 2,000 slot machines and 1,000 table game seats on a 108,000-square foot gaming floor located just 20 minutes from downtown Chicago.

He explained the hesitation is due to not wanting to presume the outcome of the Indiana regulatory review and approval process.

Eldorado previously told investors it anticipated only being required to sell the two Ohio River casinos in Elizabeth and Evansville, and it planned to keep the Horseshoe and the two Indianapolis-area racinos in the new company.