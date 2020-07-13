Eldorado confirms Hammond's Horseshoe Casino will be sold as part of Caesars deal

The stable ownership that's helped the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond become and remain Indiana's most popular gaming destination is about to get a major shake-up, during perhaps the most challenging time in the history of the global gaming industry due to COVID-19.
On Monday, the chief executive officer of Eldorado Resorts Inc. confirmed it will sell the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond to a new operator by the end of the year as part of its acquisition of Horseshoe parent company Caesars Entertainment Corp.
That means the Horseshoe briefly will be part of the nation's largest casino operator, with some 50 casinos spread across 16 states, when the $17.3 billion Eldorado-Caesars deal closes, likely later this month pending final regulatory approval by New Jersey.
But, as a condition of its consent for the purchase, the Indiana Gaming Commission is requiring the new company — Caesars Entertainment Inc. — to begin the process of selling three of its five Hoosier properties by Dec. 31 to prevent "undue economic concentration" in Indiana's gaming industry.
Eldorado CEO Thomas Reeg told members of the Indiana Horse Racing Commission Monday that if they approved Eldorado's acquisition of Caesars' suburban Indianapolis horse track casinos, Harrah's Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand, it will sell the Hammond Horseshoe, Caesars Southern Indiana casino in Elizabeth and Tropicana Casino in Evansville to fulfill the Gaming Commission's divestiture mandate.
The Horse Racing Commission ultimately voted 4-0 to allow Eldorado to purchase the tracks, subject to numerous conditions relating to facilities improvement, payments to horsemen, and maintaining employment levels.
"This is a momentous occasion," said Philip Borst, chairman of the Horse Racing Commission. "We've got a good thing going in Indiana and we do not want it to go downhill. We want it only to get better."
Reeg said he's convinced the Indiana horse tracks "are as good as any in the country," and he understands "it's a solemn responsibility to take control of them."
As for the Horseshoe, Reeg said Eldorado has not done any significant work toward selling Indiana's top grossing casino, which features more than 2,000 slot machines and 1,000 table game seats on a 108,000-square foot gaming floor located just 20 minutes from downtown Chicago.
He explained the hesitation is due to not wanting to presume the outcome of the Indiana regulatory review and approval process.
Eldorado previously told investors it anticipated only being required to sell the two Ohio River casinos in Elizabeth and Evansville, and it planned to keep the Horseshoe and the two Indianapolis-area racinos in the new company.
Nevertheless, after the Gaming Commission ordered Eldorado to sell three casinos, Reeg said: "We've had quite a few incoming calls, but we have not started the process."
It remains to be seen what the ownership changes will mean for the nearly 2,000 pre-pandemic Horseshoe employees, and what effect no longer being part of Caesars' "Total Rewards" loyalty program once Eldorado divests the property will have on patronage at the Horseshoe.
The Horseshoe Casino opened on Lake Michigan in 1996 as the Empress Casino. It was acquired in 1999 by Jack Binion's Horseshoe company, the casino was rebranded as the Horseshoe in 2001, and sold in 2004 to Harrah's Entertainment, later known as Caesars.
The current half-billion dollar casino boat and attached top-of-the-line amenities, including multiple restaurants, bars and The Venue performance space, were built between 2006 and 2008.
Reeg last week acknowledged the Horseshoe property "frankly, is in fantastic shape," after "Caesars spent a whole lot of money there to build the mother of all boats."
At the same time, Northwest Indiana's casino market is considerably unsettled following a three-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the forthcoming relocation of Gary's Majestic Star casinos from Lake Michigan to a land-based site in the Steel City, and new casinos authorized by Illinois lawmakers for to-be-determined sites in Chicago and south suburban Cook County.
Reeg initially requested 18 months for Eldorado to divest the Horseshoe due to those market conditions.
His request was rejected by the Gaming Commission.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said he's not especially concerned about the Horseshoe sale since the city's contractual agreements with the casino will continue applying to any future owner.
"I can tell you this, that boat is the revenue generator for Caesars for a riverboat. Outside of Vegas, it's one of the top in the country," McDermott said. "So whoever buys it they're getting a great asset, in a city that works very closely with them."
