Employees at Michigan City equipment company win $50,000 Powerball prize
David Tapocsi, organizer of the weekly employee lottery pool at Bulk Equipment Corp. in Michigan City, holds the group's $50,000 Powerball prize in this photo provided by the Hoosier Lottery.

MICHIGAN CITY — A group of coworkers at Bulk Equipment Corp. are enjoying life with a few extra bucks in their pockets after winning a $50,000 Powerball prize through the Hoosier Lottery.

For the past two years, a group of 10 to 20 employees at the Michigan City equipment rental and service company have pooled their money to purchase lottery tickets every week.

David Tapocsi is in charge of collecting the money, buying the tickets, and providing each participant with a photocopy of the group's potentially winning numbers.

That potential became reality on the morning after the March 13 Powerball drawing when Tapocsi was awakened by a text message from a lottery group member altering him they'd won $50,000 for matching four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball number.

“Wow! We really just won — we were only one number off!” Tapocsi said.

Tapocsi promptly told the 11 other participants in that week's lottery pool about their good fortune and shortly thereafter headed to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to pick up their big check.

He said the group plans to use some of the money to purchase new tools and toolboxes for their workplace.

Tapocsi also anticipates a lot more of his coworkers will join the lottery pool now that they know a dozen lottery winners.

Powerball is among the most popular Hoosier Lottery games. Players have to match five white balls between 1 and 69 and one red ball from 1 to 26 to win the jackpot, which usually totals hundreds of millions of dollars.

But matching even just the red Powerball is good for a $4 prize on a $2 ticket. Matching all five white balls without the red ball pays $1 million.

Powerball drawings are held Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

