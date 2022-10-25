Expanded gaming floor at Hard Rock Casino debuts

GARY — Fans of the slot machines at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana now have even more "instruments" they can choose to play.

The Gary casino opened its expanded slot floor Tuesday, adding 65 new machines across 1,240-square feet of gaming space adjacent to the Fresh Harvest eatery.

Hard Rock said the added gaming space enables it to offer slot machines with the latest advancements in gaming technology, along with more room for a mix of popular classic games and better sight lines to the casino's live entertainment and music memorabilia displays.

Many of the new games feature larger screens and exciting themes, including Lock It Link and Lucky Drums — a new game for Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

"We incorporated the feedback we received from our guests when making our decisions about the games, as we wanted to include familiar favorites to best utilize the new space and enhance the gaming experience. Be sure to stay tuned as we continue to enhance this space in the future," said Michael Gaudreau, Hard Rock vice president of casino operations.

Following the expansion, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana now offers its guests more than 1,700 slot machines and 80 table games, among the most in the state.

Casino officials said the additional gaming space builds on Hard Rock's mission of bringing a Las Vegas entertainment experience to Northwest Indiana.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, Hard Rock in September tallied more "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors, than any of the 11 other commercial casinos located throughout Indiana for a 12th consecutive month.

The $300 million land-based gaming and entertainment destination, located adjacent to Interstate 80/94 at Burr Street, opened to the public May 14, 2021, as a replacement for the former Majestic Star Casino boats at Gary's Buffington Harbor.