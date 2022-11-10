Expanded gaming floor ups the volume at Hard Rock Casino

An expanded gaming floor and endless entertainment options helped Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana once again outpace its rivals in the Hoosier State.

Data released Thursday by the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) show Hard Rock in October tallied more "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors, than any of the 11 other commercial casinos located throughout Indiana for a 13th consecutive month.

Altogether, Hard Rock recorded $36.3 million in win last month, a 12% increase compared to October 2021, according to the IGC.

At the same time, the IGC said the state's former earnings leader, Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, last month tallied $29.1 million in win, down 7.9% from its October 2021 win of $31.5 million.

Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, said last month's addition of 65 new slot machines across 1,240-square feet of new gaming space "immediately produced positive results."

"It was great to see continued double-digit growth year over year in both slots and tables. Our 'Deal or No Deal' promotion that was held on Fridays in October resonated well with our guests," Schuffert said.

"November kicks off a strong entertainment calendar to finish off 2022, with multiple sold-out shows in November and December," he added.

Hard Rock's state-leading table games win, primarily from baccarat, totaled $11.6 million in October on $47.8 million in wagers, compared to October 2021 table win of $9.7 million on $44.2 million in bets.

The Gary casino also led the state for October slot play with $249.5 million and slot win of $24.7 million.

Horseshoe Hammond ranked third for slot play ($213.2 million) and win ($21.6 million) in October, behind its sister casino, Horseshoe Indianapolis, data show.

Similar to Horseshoe Hammond, year-over-year win was down in October at the two other casinos in Northwest Indiana: Ameristar Casino in East Chicago; and Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City.

At Ameristar, win plummeted 23.4% to $15.9 million for October compared to $20.8 million for the same month last year.

Meanwhile, last month's win at Blue Chip totaled $11.1 million versus $12.6 million last October, a reduction of 11.8%, according to the IGC.

Statewide, casino win for October was $207.6 million compared to $214.5 million in October 2021, a 3.2% decline, IGC data show.

Football once again hiked up enthusiasm for sports wagering in October as Hoosiers risked $446.2 million on sporting events, compared to $382.5 million in September.

Indiana's record monthly sports wagering handle currently stands at $500.1 million from January 2022.

In total, Indiana in October collected $48.5 million in tax revenue from slot machine and table game play, and another $4.5 million from settled sports wagers, according to the IGC.