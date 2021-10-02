Feds add tax fraud to campaign finance indictment of former NWI casino exec

Federal prosecutors have added two counts of tax fraud to the indictment of a former Northwest Indiana casino executive accused of participating in a scheme to illegally funnel corporate contributions to an unsuccessful southern Indiana U.S. House candidate.

The acting U.S. Attorney in Indianapolis is alleging John Keeler improperly deducted the funds purportedly used to make straw donations to the 2016 congressional campaign of former state Sen. Brent Waltz, R-Greenwood, from the federal tax returns of New Centaur, the former parent company of Indiana Grand Racing and Casino in Shelbyville.

The new charges carry a maximum sentence of three years in prison if Keeler is convicted. He already was facing up to 20 years in prison in connection with the alleged campaign finance violations, records show.

Keeler is scheduled to make his initial appearance on the superseding indictment at 2 p.m. Region time Wednesday.

The joint trial of Keeler and Waltz tentatively is scheduled to begin Nov. 8 at the federal courthouse in Indianapolis.