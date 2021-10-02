Feds add tax fraud to campaign finance indictment of former NWI casino exec

Federal prosecutors have added two counts of tax fraud to the indictment of a former Northwest Indiana casino executive accused of participating in a scheme to illegally funnel corporate contributions to an unsuccessful southern Indiana U.S. House candidate.
The acting U.S. Attorney in Indianapolis is alleging John Keeler improperly deducted the funds purportedly used to make straw donations to the 2016 congressional campaign of former state Sen. Brent Waltz, R-Greenwood, from the federal tax returns of New Centaur, the former parent company of Indiana Grand Racing and Casino in Shelbyville.
The new charges carry a maximum sentence of three years in prison if Keeler is convicted. He already was facing up to 20 years in prison in connection with the alleged campaign finance violations, records show.
Keeler is scheduled to make his initial appearance on the superseding indictment at 2 p.m. Region time Wednesday.
The joint trial of Keeler and Waltz tentatively is scheduled to begin Nov. 8 at the federal courthouse in Indianapolis.
According to court records, Keeler allegedly conspired with the Strategic Campaign Group, a Maryland-based political consulting firm, to direct $120,500 from New Centaur to Waltz's Republican primary campaign in Indiana's 9th Congressional District by using phony billing invoices from the consulting firm to New Centaur to conceal the true source of the funds.
At the time, Keeler was vice president and general counsel for New Centaur, records show.
None of Keeler's alleged misdeeds occurred in connection with Spectacle Entertainment, a company formed by Keeler, former Centaur CEO Rod Ratcliff and other investors to purchase Gary's Majestic Star casinos in March 2019.
Both Keeler and Ratcliff, who has not been charged with any crimes, exited Indiana's gaming industry in the wake of the indictment and an Indiana Gaming Commission investigation that found Centaur and Spectacle violated numerous state gaming regulations.
The Majestic Star casinos permanently closed April 18. They were replaced by the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana that opened May 14 adjacent to Interstate 80/94 at Burr Street.
Hard Rock International, a business enterprise of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, won state approval Aug. 18 to acquire from Spectacle majority ownership of the $300 million Gary gaming, dining and entertainment destination.