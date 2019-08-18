Illinois lawmakers may need to go back to the drawing board if they are serious about puttin…

Have thoughts about a potential Chicago casino? Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to hear them.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has identified five potential city casino sites, including two …

Illinois lawmakers appear to finally have reached the elusive compromise that long has preve…

Gov. Eric Holcomb is not sweating the potential effects on Indiana posed by a massive expans…

GARY — Visitors to the Hard Rock Casino Gary, when it opens on or after Dec. 31, 2020, will …

EAST CHICAGO — The parent company of the Ameristar Casino is preparing to launch online spor…

Hoosiers will be able to place bets on up to 19 different professional and college sports — …

Chicago casino site rankings

Union Gaming Analytics last week issued its evaluation of five possible Chicago casino sites recommended by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

While the study determined that a 4,000 gaming position downtown Chicago location would be best from a revenue and visitor perspective, here's how it ranked each of the mayor's suggested sites based on potential 2024 adjusted gross receipts.

For comparison, the AGR at the Hammond Horseshoe casino during the 2018 Indiana budget year was $408 million.

1. $806 million, Former Michael Reese Hospital, 31st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

2. $782 million, Pershing Road and State Street, near the Chicago White Sox ballpark.

3. $698 million, Roosevelt Road and Kostner Avenue site on west side.

4. $690 million, Harborside development, 111th Street and the Bishop Ford Expressway.

5. $653 million, Former U.S. Steel South Works, 80th Street and Lake Shore Drive.