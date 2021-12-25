 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Peoples Bank
For some Hoosiers winning the lottery is easy as 1-2-3
alert urgent

For some Hoosiers winning the lottery is easy as 1-2-3

Daily 3 logo

It was a happy holiday for a whopping 1,459 Hoosier Lottery players who were winners Christmas Eve when the Daily 3 evening drawing came up 1-2-3.

The odds of those numbers being randomly selected in that order are 1 in 1,000 — same as any other three-digit combination using the numbers 0-9.

But 1-2-3 clearly is a lucky set of numbers for a lot of lottery players since it generated a total of $205,456 in prizes.

How to play the Daily 3 draw game from the Hoosier Lottery

Daily 3 payouts vary depending on how much money is wagered. But a $1 straight bet where the player picks the correct numbers in the correct order pays $500, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

In comparison, the Daily 3 evening drawing on Thursday (winning numbers 7-9-4) generated only 184 winning tickets worth a collective $12,830.

The Wednesday evening drawing (winning numbers 9-5-2) saw 304 winners take $19,919 in prizes, records show.

Hoosier Lottery officials were not available Saturday to comment on the Christmas Eve result, or to say whether Region residents were disproportionately successful thanks to inspiration from the "A-B-C, Easy as 1-2-3" song by the Gary-based Jackson 5 musical group.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

Lottery records show three numbers in order, three of the same number, and Indiana area codes tend to see more Daily 3 play than random three-digit combinations.

For example, nearly 2,000 Daily 3 players won a total of $480,272 in 2016 when the winning numbers came up 7-7-7.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Choosing the right perks to make your credit cards work for you

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts