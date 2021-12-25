For some Hoosiers winning the lottery is easy as 1-2-3

It was a happy holiday for a whopping 1,459 Hoosier Lottery players who were winners Christmas Eve when the Daily 3 evening drawing came up 1-2-3.

The odds of those numbers being randomly selected in that order are 1 in 1,000 — same as any other three-digit combination using the numbers 0-9.

But 1-2-3 clearly is a lucky set of numbers for a lot of lottery players since it generated a total of $205,456 in prizes.

Daily 3 payouts vary depending on how much money is wagered. But a $1 straight bet where the player picks the correct numbers in the correct order pays $500, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

In comparison, the Daily 3 evening drawing on Thursday (winning numbers 7-9-4) generated only 184 winning tickets worth a collective $12,830.

The Wednesday evening drawing (winning numbers 9-5-2) saw 304 winners take $19,919 in prizes, records show.

Hoosier Lottery officials were not available Saturday to comment on the Christmas Eve result, or to say whether Region residents were disproportionately successful thanks to inspiration from the "A-B-C, Easy as 1-2-3" song by the Gary-based Jackson 5 musical group.