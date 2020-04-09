Forced shutdown craters Northwest Indiana casino revenue

In February, Hoosier casinos and affiliated online wagering applications handled $187.2 million in sports bets.

Just $74.8 million was wagered on sports in March as nearly all leagues in the United States and around the world canceled games, including the NCAA college basketball tournaments, professional basketball and hockey, and the new Major League Baseball season.

"This is an unprecedented stoppage for legal sportsbooks, and there is no playbook for them to follow to help manage the crisis," said Dustin Gouker, lead analyst for the PlayIndiana.com gaming news network.

"Obviously, the sports betting industry is just one facet in a crisis that is affecting us all, too often tragically. But it is a business that employs hundreds in Indiana and generates millions in state taxes. And the bottom line is that there will be no significant relief until the sports world begins to open back up."

The Gaming Commission has not yet said when Indiana casinos might reopen.

Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order, which prohibits the operation of any place of public amusement, is in effect until at least 10:59 p.m. April 20.