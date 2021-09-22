Four companies apply for Terre Haute casino license, including Hard Rock

A company affiliated with the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana has applied for a license to operate a new casino designated for the west-central Indiana city of Terre Haute.

The license application from HR Terre Haute LLC was one of four submitted to the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) by Wednesday's deadline.

The other applicants are: CDITH LLC (Churchill Downs); FHR‐Atlas LLC (Full House Resorts Inc.); and Terre Haute Entertainment LLC (Premier Gaming Group and Terre Haute Entertainment Holdings LLC).

Greg Small, IGC executive director, said he's very pleased by the interest in the Vigo County casino license and looks forward to a competitive selection process.

"The work to evaluate these proposals begins immediately, with the goal of setting a commission meeting date for official action before the end of the year," Small said.

Hard Rock may have a leg up on the competition because it already has a building and operations plan for a Terre Haute "Rocksino" developed in association with the former license holder, Lucy Luck Gaming.