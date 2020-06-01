You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Four Winds Casinos in South Bend, southwestern Michigan preparing to reopen
topical alert top story urgent

Four Winds Casinos in South Bend, southwestern Michigan preparing to reopen

Casino gambling is poised to resume in at least one Indiana location, and three in nearby southwestern Michigan, later this month.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, which operates the Four Winds Casinos on both sides of the state line, announced Monday it is targeting June 15 for reopening its casinos amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana casinos likely to stay closed until at least mid-June

"We've been closely monitoring the data related to the spread of COVID-19, consulting with medical experts, and evaluating the potential impact the virus could have on our community and employees," said Matthew Wesaw, tribal council chairman.

"Although we are a sovereign nation, we've also considered recommendations from the federal government, Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and governors from both Michigan and Indiana, before setting June 15 as our target date for reopening."

No money wagered at Indiana casinos in April for first time in quarter-century

Wesaw did not specify the precautions casino employees and patrons will be required to follow in connection with the reopening of the Four Winds South Bend Casino, and the tribe's Michigan casinos in New Buffalo, Hartford and Dowagiac.

He said the Pokagon Health Task Force is developing a reopening plan that's set to be evaluated and approved June 8 by the Pokagon Gaming Commission, along with the June 15 reopening date.

"It is possible that this date could change due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but we will continue to monitor the situation as we work towards this reopening goal," Wesaw said.

NWI casino city mayors keeping eye on spending as COVID-19 shutdowns continue

Frank Freedman, Four Winds Casinos chief operating officer, said the casinos have begun the process of recalling their employees in anticipation of getting final tribal consent to open their doors to the public for the first time since March 17.

"We look forward to sharing the details of our reopening plan once they are approved so our guests know what to expect and have an enjoyable entertainment experience when visiting one of our Four Winds Casino locations once we reopen," Freedman said.

5,000 workers furloughed as coronavirus busts casinos

There still is no firm reopening date for Indiana's 13 state-regulated casinos that were closed March 16 to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus, including the riverboats in Hammond, East Chicago, Gary and Michigan City.

The Indiana Gaming Commission has said the casinos it oversees are unlikely to reopen prior to the June 14 start of stage four in Gov. Eric Holcomb's five-stage "Back on Track" plan for restoring normal business operations by July 4.

More than 5,000 Northwest Indiana casino workers have lost their jobs during the two-and-a-half months Region casinos have been shuttered.

Gallery: National unrest hits Region

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts