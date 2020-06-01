Four Winds Casinos in South Bend, southwestern Michigan preparing to reopen

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Casino gambling is poised to resume in at least one Indiana location, and three in nearby southwestern Michigan, later this month.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, which operates the Four Winds Casinos on both sides of the state line, announced Monday it is targeting June 15 for reopening its casinos amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've been closely monitoring the data related to the spread of COVID-19, consulting with medical experts, and evaluating the potential impact the virus could have on our community and employees," said Matthew Wesaw, tribal council chairman.

"Although we are a sovereign nation, we've also considered recommendations from the federal government, Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and governors from both Michigan and Indiana, before setting June 15 as our target date for reopening."

Wesaw did not specify the precautions casino employees and patrons will be required to follow in connection with the reopening of the Four Winds South Bend Casino, and the tribe's Michigan casinos in New Buffalo, Hartford and Dowagiac.

He said the Pokagon Health Task Force is developing a reopening plan that's set to be evaluated and approved June 8 by the Pokagon Gaming Commission, along with the June 15 reopening date.