Four Winds seeking table games dealers for South Bend casino
Four Winds Casino is hosting hiring events next week in Portage and Michigan City to recruit table games dealers for its casinos in South Bend and southwestern Michigan.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi is hosting job fairs next week in Portage and Michigan City to recruit employees for its smoke-free Four Winds Casinos in South Bend and southwestern Michigan.

Both hiring events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Region time — on June 22 at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 6295 Melton Road, Portage; and June 23 at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 401 W. Kieffer Road, Michigan City.

Four Winds specifically is looking to recruit experienced table games staff, including dealers, floor persons, pit managers and shift managers, after inking a gaming compact with the state of Indiana that permits table games at the tribal casino.

Dealers at Four Winds can earn up to $25 per hour combining the base pay rate and tips. Hourly tables games workers hired by July 31 also are eligible for a $2,000 sign-on bonus.

In addition, Four Winds is seeking students for a five-week dealer training school in South Bend, with six-hour classes held on either Tuesdays and Wednesdays or Saturdays and Sundays.

Trainees will be paid $12 per hour while learning how to become a table games dealer. A bonus of $2,000 is available to trainees hired by Four Winds Casino.

More information about open Four Winds positions, including "dealer trainee," is available online at fourwindscasino.com/employment.

Four Winds job fairs

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 6295 Melton Road, Portage

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 23, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 401 W. Kieffer Road, Michigan City

