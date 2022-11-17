Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls

EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution.

Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.

Under the deal, Wind Creek will collaborate with the Bulls on in-game fan promotions and entertainment, along with further promotional opportunities once the casino straddling Homewood and East Hazel Crest on Halsted Street south of Interstate 294 opens its doors.

"As a new brand coming to the Chicagoland market, we believed it was important to establish a name for ourselves and a level of credibility with the local market as quickly as possible," said Brent Pinkston, chief operating officer at Wind Creek Hospitality, a business enterprise of the Alabama-based Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

"Being a native of the region, I can’t imagine a better way to accomplish that task than to partner with the Bulls organization and introduce ourselves to one of the largest and most loyal fan bases in professional sports. It lets us enter the market with a huge voice."

Mark Levitt, Bulls vice president of business development, said the team's affiliation with Wind Creek will elevate the game-day experience for fans attending games at the United Center and interacting with the Bulls on social media outlets.

"We are excited to partner with Wind Creek over the next few seasons to bring fans new in-arena competitions, social content and sweepstakes," Levitt said.

Once complete, the 70,000-square-foot Wind Creek Casino will feature 1,350 slot machines and 56 table games, entertainment, dining and a 252-room luxury hotel six miles west of the Illinois-Indiana border.