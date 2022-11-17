 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls

  • 0
Homewood Casino

The Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort is due to be built just south of Interstate 294 at Halsted Street on the border of Homewood and East Hazel Crest, Illinois. It now is the "official casino" of the Chicago Bulls.

 Provided

EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution.

Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.

Under the deal, Wind Creek will collaborate with the Bulls on in-game fan promotions and entertainment, along with further promotional opportunities once the casino straddling Homewood and East Hazel Crest on Halsted Street south of Interstate 294 opens its doors.

The Wind Creek Chicago Southland casino will feature 1,350 slot machines, 56 table games, entertainment, dining, and a 252-room luxury hotel, among other amenities, when it opens in 2023 adjacent to Interstate 80-294 and Halsted Street, on the border of Homewood and East Hazel Crest.

"As a new brand coming to the Chicagoland market, we believed it was important to establish a name for ourselves and a level of credibility with the local market as quickly as possible," said Brent Pinkston, chief operating officer at Wind Creek Hospitality, a business enterprise of the Alabama-based Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

People are also reading…

"Being a native of the region, I can’t imagine a better way to accomplish that task than to partner with the Bulls organization and introduce ourselves to one of the largest and most loyal fan bases in professional sports. It lets us enter the market with a huge voice."

Mark Levitt, Bulls vice president of business development, said the team's affiliation with Wind Creek will elevate the game-day experience for fans attending games at the United Center and interacting with the Bulls on social media outlets.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces that she's selected Bally's to construct a casino, hotel and entertainment facility in Chicago

"We are excited to partner with Wind Creek over the next few seasons to bring fans new in-arena competitions, social content and sweepstakes," Levitt said.

Once complete, the 70,000-square-foot Wind Creek Casino will feature 1,350 slot machines and 56 table games, entertainment, dining and a 252-room luxury hotel six miles west of the Illinois-Indiana border.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to make the most out of Black Friday deals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts