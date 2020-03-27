Gamblers find unlikely sport to bet on amid COVID-19 shut downs — Ping-Pong

Northwest Indiana's casinos and online sportsbooks should be booming, with bettors wagering on the final rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, the playoff push in pro basketball and hockey, and the beginning of the Major League Baseball season.

Instead, to reduce the spread of coronavirus, Indiana's casinos are shuttered, likely until at least April 7, and an unlikely sport is attracting the most bets on one Indiana mobile sportsbook application.

It's Ping-Pong.

Also known as table tennis. Some Region residents perhaps know it best as that big green table in their basement with a bunch of junk piled on it.

According to the BetRivers.com sportsbook, which is affiliated with southern Indiana's French Lick Casino, Ping-Pong saw the most bets from Indiana gamblers using its site on at least three days this week.

On the one hand, it's one of the few sports still being played anywhere in the world, with Ping-Pong matches from Ukraine's TT-Cup and Russia's Setka Cup leagues viewable in the United States during the early afternoon via an internet livestream.