Gamblers returning to Indiana casinos despite COVID-19 limitations

"While it is obvious that the business operating model has changed from March when we closed, team members and guests have been pleased by the changes that were put into place. We are finding new ways to gradually add back amenities while keeping social distancing top-of-mind."

According to the Gaming Commission, Ameristar Casino in East Chicago collected $11 million in June win, Gary's Majestic Star casinos $7 million, and the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City $6 million.

Statewide, $30 million was wagered on sports last month, either at Indiana casinos or through mobile sports wagering applications affiliated with the state's casinos.

More than 88% of those sports wagers passed through the Region's Ameristar, Blue Chip or Horseshoe casinos, according to the Gaming Commission.

Jessica Welman, analyst for PlayIndiana.com, said she expects sports wagering to surge in the months ahead as professional and college teams resume play amid the coronavirus pandemic.