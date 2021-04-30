Gary casino shareholders seek restraining order against new state integrity rules

The offer, signed by Spectacle President and CEO Jahnae Erpenbach, warns that under the IGC rules any Spectacle investor who does not accept the offer, and who is unable or unwilling to be licensed, must sell their shares back to the company for the lesser of the fair market value or original purchase price.

Erpenbach also advised the shareholders in making their decision to consider the likelihood the IGC "has significant concern" about licensing anyone who previously "had an association with Centaur Gaming or the former disassociated executives of (Spectacle)."

The primary disassociated Spectacle executive is former CEO Rod Ratcliff, who also previously led Centaur Gaming, the former owner of the two central Indiana horse track casinos.

He agreed in March to completely divest from Spectacle, and permanently exit the Indiana gaming industry, in return for the IGC pledging not to pursue any further administrative or legal action against Ratcliff.

Ratcliff has not been charged with any crimes. But IGC investigations have linked Ratcliff to a straw donor campaign finance scheme that led to pending federal criminal charges against former state Sen. Brent Waltz, R-Greenwood, and John Keeler, Spectacle's former general counsel and a former Republican state representative from Indianapolis.