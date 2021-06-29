Gary could lose $5M due to state decision to reissue Terre Haute casino license

The Indiana Gaming Commission's decision to restart the licensing process for the Terre Haute casino could end up costing the city of Gary approximately $5 million.

Under an agreement with the former Terre Haute license holder, the Steel City was in line to receive 0.5% of adjusted gross revenue from slot machines and table games at the Terre Haute casino, and 0.5% of commissions from sports wagering vendors affiliated with the casino, during the first 10 years of gaming operations in Terre Haute.

That equates to about $500,000 a year for Gary if the 850 slot machines and 35 table games planned for the Terre Haute casino performed as well as the similarly sized French Lick Casino did during the 2019 gaming year — the most recent comparable period without COVID-19 disruptions.

The Gary payment agreement, however, does not automatically transfer to a new Terre Haute license holder because it was conditioned on the expectation of a continuing affiliation between the parent companies of the Gary and Terre Haute casinos.