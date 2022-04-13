Governor appoints new chairman for Indiana Gaming Commission

An Indianapolis sports and entertainment law attorney has been selected by Gov. Eric Holcomb to lead the board that regulates casinos, sports wagering, charity gaming and fighting contests throughout the Hoosier State.

Milt Thompson, an attorney at the law firm of Bleeke Dillon Crandall, and president and CEO of the sports consulting firm Grand Slam, will serve as chairman of the Indiana Gaming Commission through at least Sept. 30, 2023.

Thompson succeeds the retiring Michael McMains as IGC chairman. McMains, an attorney and former top aide to former U.S. Sen. Dan Coats, R-Ind., spent four years leading the commission.

During his tenure, McMains helped repurpose Gary's two languishing Majestic Star gaming licenses into the $300 million Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana and a $240 million Churchill Downs casino set to be constructed in Terre Haute.

