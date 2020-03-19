Hammond casino donates 30,000 pounds of food after being closed for coronavirus

HAMMOND — The Horseshoe Casino had some 30,000 pounds of perishable food on hand Monday when the Indiana Gaming Commission ordered all state-regulated casinos to shut their doors — for at least two weeks — due to coronavirus.

Rather than letting the food go to waste, or just throwing it in the trash, the casino decided to make the best of a difficult situation by donating the food, normally served in its fine dining and casual restaurants, to two local organizations.

Campagna Academy in Schererville and Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana each were provided 15,000 pounds of perishable food, according to a Thursday announcement by the casino.

Horseshoe has supported both organizations in the past as part of efforts by its parent company, Caesars Entertainment, to help those in need.

"Meals on Wheels and Campagna Academy have a longstanding relationship with Horseshoe Hammond," said Dan Nita, Horseshoe general manager and Caesars regional president.

"We are extremely happy to be able to work with such great partners, quickly getting perishable items to those who can use assistance at this critical moment."

Indiana's casinos potentially could reopen as soon as March 30.