Hammond Horseshoe Casino could remain part of Caesars' empire

McDermott echoed those sentiments in his letter to the IGC. He described the Horseshoe under Caesars as "a superior product" with "a nationally known and recognizable name" that draws visitors from both Northwest Indiana and across the state line.

"With a Chicago license and a south suburban license location in the process of being finalized in Illinois over the next several months or years at most, now it is even more important to shore up the competitive advantage we have at our gaming location in Hammond, which as you know, sits a mere stone's throw from the Chicago border," McDermott said.

The $17.3 billion Caesars-ElDorado merger created the nation's largest casino company and initially gave "new" Caesars control of 55 casino properties, including five of the 13 gaming facilities in Indiana.

But the IGC unanimously agreed that allowing a single operator to run five Indiana casinos — which together generated nearly 60% of the $590.8 million in gaming taxes paid to the state during the 2019 budget year — was an "undue economic concentration" of the gaming industry and ordered Caesars to divest all but two of its Indiana properties within six months.